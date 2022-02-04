The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua H. Winnett, 30, Evansville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, third-degree assault (police officer), theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000, receiving stolen property over $1,000, theft of identity, first-degree fleeing/evading police and driving under the influence.
• Liza T. Vinson, 21, of the 2300 block of Citation Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (cold checks) over $1,000 and unlawful access to a computer.
• Brodi D. Pollard, 19, of the 1100 block of Booth Avenue was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jadon K. Holloway, 21, of the 2800 block of Bentree Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Roger S. Jerrolds, 50, of the 6900 block of Leslie Lane was charged Thursday with third-degree assault (police officer).
