The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Asa B. Lyons, 28, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree driving under a controlled substance (meth).
• Kaylie R. Guzman, 25, of the 300 block of Hill Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of Ebach Street.
• An unknown amount of property was taken in a Friday burglary at Owensboro Family Health and Wellness, 720 West Byers Ave.
• A shotgun was reported stolen Jan. 29 from a home in the 2700 block of West Eighth Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 5000 block of Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Eric C. Roach, 37, of Fordsville was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Megan L. Stout, 21, of Reynolds Station was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
