The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michelle R. Harris, 36, of the 1200 block of Holly Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Chad A. Davis, 44, of the 1100 block of East Fifth Street was charged Sunday with first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Justin D. Cecil, 23, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jordan M. Clark, 31, of the 5500 block of U.S. 60 West, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Harold T. Edge III, 32, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Michelle R. Harris, 35, of the 1200 block of Holly Avenue was charged Monday with third-degree assault (police officer) and driving under the influence.
• Undetermined items were reported stolen in a Feb. 2 burglary at a home in the 2200 block of McConnell Avenue.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at VapeTronics, 1741 Scherm Road.
• An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Sunday at LifeStyles Hair Design, 1741 Scherm Road.
• A firearm discharge was reported Sunday in the 700 block of Carol Stream. An occupied home and two unoccupied vehicles were struck. No one was injured.
• Tools worth $70 were reported stolen in a Feb. 3 burglary at a home in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
• A Dodge Ram worth $14,000 was reported stolen Feb. 3 from the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Carolyn R. Gambrel-Marcum, 51, of the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Wah Kyaw, 32, of the 3500 block of Legacy Run was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree indecent exposure.
• Alvin D. Tobler, 37, of Hazelhurst, Georgia was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Several storage units were broken into Sunday at a rental storage facility in the 900 block of Reid Road.
