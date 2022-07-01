The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Denard Fair, 28, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault.
• Gregory Kimmel, 55, of the 1700 block of Parrish Avenue was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Eric Pressley, 40, of Boonville, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• A first-degree rape was reported on Tuesday. The alleged rape occurred with an acquaintance.
