The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A Chrysler 300 sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage when it was burned Wednesday in the 2100 block of Churchill Court.
Kentucky State Police
• Isaih B. Blair, 19, of the 900 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• William L. Shell, 45, of Lewisport, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.