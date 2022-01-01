The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua M. Cavender, 37, of the 1200 block of Independence Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Celso E. Dominguez-Balthazar, 39, of the 2800 block of Asbury Place was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Matthew S. Johnson II, 32, of the 1900 block of East 22nd Street was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• Brooklyn L. Johnson, 20 of the 1100 block of Werner Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Efrain C. Pascual, 49, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeffrey Sheriff, 50, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Johnny W. Dawson II, 32, of Lewisport was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Patricia L. Henning, 62, of Lewisport was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
