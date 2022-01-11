The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jordan Shemwell, 26, of the 900 block of Sweeney Street was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Danielle A. Aull, 26, of the 1300 block of Haynes Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Matthew H. Galloway, 44, of the 500 block of St. Ann Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree robbery.
• A unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Friday burglary in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
• An iPhone, a mixer, a baby monitor and a checkbook worth $700 were reported stolen in a Dec. 21 burglary at a home in the 2800 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A home sustained $7,100 in vandalism damage Wednesday in the 1700 block of East 20th Street.
• A home sustained $2,500 in vandalism damage during a Saturday burglary in the 3800 block of Longfellow Drive.
• Unknown items were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a rental storage facility in the 500 block of Castlen Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Bobby M. Gilmore II, 32, of the 1200 block of Werner Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• Jonathan M. McCarty, 35, of Cloverport, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nathaniel W. Nelson, 18, of Reynolds Station, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
