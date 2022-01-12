The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• A check was reported stolen Saturday in the 2100 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Jan. 6 from a vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Frederica Street.
• A Subaru Tribeca
worth $500 was reported stolen Sunday from the
600 block of West Fourth Street.
• A burglary was reported Monday at a home in the 3300 block of Bobwhite Avenue. Nothing was taken, but the victim reported a possibly armed suspect damaged a door in the incident.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 1:38 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Jacob A. Whitfield, 20, of Greenville and a pickup truck driven by Kelly J. Arnold, 50, of the 200 block of Oak Drive. Arnold was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A handgun, a shotgun, tools, lawn equipment, batteries and other items were reported stolen from a garage and vehicles parked in the garage Monday in the 2700 block of Mary Jo Lane.
• Multiple items were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a garage in the 4800 block of Carlsbad Lane. Two additional burglaries were reported in the same block, but reports did not list if items were stolen.
• A burglary was reported Monday at National Storage, 3940 Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.