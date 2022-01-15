The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Barry R. James, 51, of Lewisport was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Marissa E. Milton, 29, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged Friday with first-degree criminal abuse (child under age 12).
• Jacob A. Fleming, 28, of the 1800 block of Asbury Place was charged Thursday with third-degree arson.
• Matthew I. Lopez, 29, of the 2100 block of Churchill Court was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery.
• Lawn equipment, tools, a clarinet and a camping stove worth $1,200 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary in the 500 block of East Ninth Street.
• Several vehicles sustained vandalism damage when their front or back windshields were broken Sunday in the 900 block of Sweeney Street.
• Tools worth $250 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at Maurice Pool and Spas, 1431 Bosley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brooklyn Robertson, 20, of the 3200 block of Pleasant Valley Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• A sheep was shot by an unknown person Thursday in the 5800 block of Ditto Road in Philpot.
• A cellphone was reported stolen Thursday from Shell convenience store, 817 Carter Road.
• A calf was shot by an unknown suspect Thursday in the 7500 block of Short Station Road in Philpot.
