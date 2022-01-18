The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jay T. Basham III, 53, of Hawesville was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Billy J. Blake, 34, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• Jessica M. Glass, 27, of the 400 block of East Seventh Street was charged Monday with second-degree escape.
• John R. Williams, 57, of the 1200 block of West 12th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brandon A. Perry, 41, of the 7700 block of Barnett Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.