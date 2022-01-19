The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dewey D. Wilson, 44, of the 1600 block of Triplett Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher C. Williams, 32, of the 3600 block of Hawthorne Drive was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
• Delores A. Shephard, 50, of the 300 block of Triplett Street was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Aidan S. Sheriff, 18, of the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue was charged Monday with trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to five pounds).
• A metal press with an attached motor worth $30 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary in the 1700 block of Lee Court.
• Cash worth $3,000, gift cards, two handguns and a rifle were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 600 block of Salem Drive.
• A handgun, cash and keys were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of Highland Pointe Drive.
• A generator, a heater, two tool sets, a printer and two water pressure pumps worth $2,750 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at Mitzi Autry’s Portable Toilets, 800 Crabtree Ave.
• A television of undetermined value was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary in the 2600 block of Lancaster Avenue.
• Nothing was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at Hard Hat Knives, 700 block of Leitchfield Road.
• A laptop computer, a backpack, food and cash worth $2,263 were reported stolen Tuesday in the 400 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A vehicle registration plate and sticker were reported stolen Jan. 5 from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Walnut Street.
• A Dodge Charger worth $9,500 was reported stolen Thursday from the 2900 block of Daviess Street.
• A mailed package containing a statue worth $140 was reported stolen Friday from the 900 block of Hill Avenue.
• Gift cards worth $200 and a gas can were reported stolen in a Friday burglary in the 2700 block of Allen Street.
Traffic accidents
• A van driven by Samantha L. Ward, 40, of Philpot, left the road and overturned on an embankment at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Foors Lane. Ward and her passengers, Rhett Ward, Mildred Ward and Waylon Ward, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Various items were stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Pettit Road. The vehicle’s windows were smashed and tires were slit during the incident.
• A trash toter was reported stolen Friday from the 6100 block of Sutter Loop West.
• A Mazda B400 was reported stolen Friday from the 400 block of Saur Road.
• A house and a vehicle were reported struck by gunfire Monday in the 2300 block of Greenbriar Road. No injuries were reported. The home’s occupant did not know when the shooting occurred.
• Multiple items were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a garage in the 6400 block of Kentucky 81.
• Tools, coins and yard equipment were taken in a Saturday burglary at a home and shop in the 6100 block of Kentucky 81.
• Tools were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a garage in the 6500 block of Kentucky 81.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a vacant home in the 7100 block of Curdsville-Delaware Road.
• Tools and other items were reported stolen Sunday from the 8400 block of Kentucky 2830.
