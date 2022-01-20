The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Timothy J. Gilford, 19, of the 4300 block of Saddlebrooke Trail was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• Alejandro Nunez, 20, of the 3800 block of Benttree Drive was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with third-degree burglary.
• A handgun worth $635 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Frederica Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at Marathon Gas Station, 1538 West Second St.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at Just Ride Motorcycles, 1418 East 18th St.
• A Chevrolet 2500 was reported stolen Tuesday from Integrity Nursery and Lawn Care, 1100 Burlew Blvd.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jerimy W. Lynch, 45, of Drakesboro was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Yahia I. Mohammed, 39, of Moline, Illinois, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A March of Dimes collection jar containing $160 was reported stolen Tuesday from Circle K, 5611 Kentucky 54.
• Various items were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 South.
Kentucky State Police
• Brittany N. Daugherty, 38, of Curdsville was charged Wednesday with theft of auto over $1,000 and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
