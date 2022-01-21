The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kieara P. Aubrey, 21, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Karlos D. Floyd, 30, homeless, was charged Wednesday with possession of synthetic drugs (second or subsequent offense) and tampering with physical evidence.
• A generator worth $200 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at Wells Healthy System, 727 Harvard Drive.
• A Ford F-250 worth $1,100 was reported stolen Tuesday from 1300 block of Triplett Street.
Kentucky State Police
• Maurice Pheal, 29, of Bowling Green was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
