The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua A. Lagrone, 33, of the 6800 block of Leslie Lane was charged Friday with third-degree burglary and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Ethan A. Steinhauer, 21, of Cloverport was charged Thursday with theft of auto over $1K
• Paula Micaletti, 51, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A laptop computer and an iPhone worth $1,450 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary in the 1900 block of Robin Road.
• A stereo and a suitcase worth $35 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at the Colonel House Motel, 1829 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kory S. Alvey, 33, of the 4000 block of Fogle Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
