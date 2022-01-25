The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $900 was reported in a Saturday burglary in the 1200 block of East 16th Street.
• A rape was reported Saturday in the 1300 block of West Second Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A Buick Park Avenue worth $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1500 block of East 19th Street.
• Prescription glasses worth $2,584 were reported stolen Jan. 14 from Walmart 3151 Kentucky 54.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joseph M. Korfhage, 25, of the 2200 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Two purses and clothing were reported stolen Sunday from the 3200 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• Multiple items were reported stolen Sunday from a storage unit at Owensboro Self Storage, 313 Martin Way.
• A sexual assault was reported Sunday on Kentucky 2830. The victim reported being abused by an acquaintance.
• A GMC pickup truck was reported Saturday from the 4500 block of Kentucky 1514.
• Firearms and other items were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Ashland Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Saturday from the 3000 block of Kentronics Drive.
