The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Byron E. Rightmyer Jr. 34, of the 1100 block of Gilbert Lane was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Two televisions were reported stolen in a burglary that occurred sometime between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 in the 500 block of Breckenridge Street.
• Fifty-six candles worth $1,484 were reported stolen Monday from Bath and Body Works, 5000 Frederica St.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen sometime between Jan. 12 and Jan. 15 from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Bowie Trail.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary in the 1500 block of Hall Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A weedeater, two chainsaws, two propane tanks and vehicle parts worth $760 were reported stolen Monday from an outbuilding in the 7100 block of Curdsville-Delaware Road.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Innovation Way.
• A Dodge Caravan was reported stolen Monday in the 4000 block of Kentucky 144.
