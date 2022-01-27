The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A Toyota pickup truck worth $7,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1000 block of East Fifth Street.
• A Dodge Caravan worth $2,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive. The theft occurred sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Troy Harms, 46, of Evansville was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
