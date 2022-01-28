The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kenneth Schauer, 28, of the 1400 block of Washington Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• A handgun worth $509 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 700 block of West Ninth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Danielle L. Adamic, 36, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• David W. Miles, 42, of Fordsville was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Darrell W. Rollins, 55, of the 2500 block of West Fifth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
Kentucky State Police
• William J. Bickett Jr., 59, of the 1400 block of Rose Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Troy C. Woosley, 50, of Calhoun was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
