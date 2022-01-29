The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ty G. Hardison, 20, address unknown, was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Thursday from the 1st block of Dublin Lane.
• Tools worth $500 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of East 21st Street.
