The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Richard L. Huff, 61, of the 2100 block of Baker Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A money card loaded with $4,105 was reported stolen Dec. 29 from Check Into Cash, 3525 Frederica St.
• A Chevrolet Iroc and a Chevrolet Corvette worth a total of $12,000 were reported stolen Monday from the 500 block of Tampa Drive.
• A bass amplifier, a leather jacket and a glider chair worth a total of $2,000 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Castlen Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a shed in the 2700 block of Sunrise Drive.
• A burglary was reported Monday at a rental storage facility in the 4200 block of Benttree Drive.
• A mailbox was damaged when it was struck by a bullet Monday in the 9000 block of Old Hartford Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.