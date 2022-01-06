The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Damian S. Bermudez, 46, of the 2100 block of West Fourth was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Timothy G. Dockery, 32, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Two padlocks were damaged in a Dec. 28 burglary in the 500 block of East Ninth Street.
• Cash and jewelry worth $2,070 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary in the 1700 block of Hill Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert J. Bobber, 42, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Robert W. Jarboe, 59, of the 3900 block of West Fifth Street Road was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000, third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A pool table was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary in the 2500 block of Kentucky 140 East.
