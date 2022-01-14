The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terry W. Bell, 57, homeless, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew Johnson, 32, of the 1900 block of East 22nd Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Dewey Wilhite, 35, was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• William N. Hatcher, 39, of the 700 block of Dornell Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over
$1,000.
• A washer and dryer, stove, refergerator and dishwasher worth $5,725 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2500 block of Farrier Place.
• A modem and router worth $120 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary in the 3100 block fo Burlew Boulevard.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Gary R. Blankenship, 50, of Lewisport was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jordan Y. Young, 20, of Evansville was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
