The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Byron A. Gaither, 38, of the 2400 block of Bolivar Street was charged Monday with trafficking in synthetic drugs (second or subsequent offense) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Hsa Lwen, 21, of the 2300 block of Heritage
Park Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tyler D. Capps, 28, of the 900 block of Sutherland Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Eric R. Alvarez, 31, of the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
