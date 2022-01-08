The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jesus Santiago, 30, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
• A TV, two bluetooth speakers, a laptop computer and tools were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary in the 700 block of Dornell Street.
• Tools were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary in the 2700 block of West Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A weedeater was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a shed in the 4600 block of Rome Parkway. A second burglary of a shed was reported in the 4500 block of Rome Parkway. Tools were stolen in the second incident.
• A paycheck was reported stolen Thursday from the 7300 block of Sauer Road.
• A burglary was reported Thursday at a shed in the 3900 block of West Fifth Street Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.