The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robin R. Bryant, 48, of the 700 block of Scherm Road was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (controlled substance) under $10,000.
• Nicholas P. Dean, 34, of the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Dallas C. Osborne, 24, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A leaf blower worth $500 was reported stolen in a Thursday
burglary at home in the 1900 block of East 19th Street.
• Nothing was taken in a June 30 burglary at a home in the 1000 block of East 21st Street.
• A handgun and cash worth $640 were reported stolen Thursday from a home and vehicle in the 900 block of West First Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Unspecified items were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle.
Kentucky State Police
• Hayden E. Shelton, 21, of Utica was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
