The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John W. Lynn, 41, of Henderson was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Angela G. Snow, 38, of the 2400 block of Trails Run Point was charged Sunday with third-degree assault (police officer) and third-degree assault (corrections officer).
• A Ford Ranger worth $1,000 was reported stolen Friday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Chevrolet Cruze worth $5,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2700 block of Trotters Lane.
• A bicycle tire worth $20 was reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a garage in the 2000 block of Circle Avenue.
• A Pontiac Grand Prix worth $4,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 3700 block of New Hartford Road. The vehicle was recovered.
• A scooter and a rain suit worth $525 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.
• Jewelry, a purse, a laptop computer and cash worth $1,861 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1800 block of Tamarack Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Deborah Clark, 41, of Chandler, Indiana was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Various items were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 500 bock of Garnet Court.
• A purse and credit cards were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 5100 block of Opal Court.
• A handgun and holster worth $509 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 5100 block of Diamond Drive.
• A debit card and a check book were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 4000 block of Park Drive.
