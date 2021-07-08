The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mark A. Turner, 30, of the 800 block of West Fifth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cauncy Martin, 38, homeless, was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Wednesday at a home in the 1300 block of Werner Avenue. Reports say a home was found to have been struck by gunfire. No one was injured. The incident is believed to have occurred on July 4.
• A purse, jewelry, cash, credit and debit cards were reported stolen Thursday from the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• A vehicle license plate and sticker were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Poindexter Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A chainsaw, tires, gasoline and other items were reported stolen Wednesday from a barn in the 6400 block of French Island Road.
• A scooter was reported stolen Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Sixth Street.
• Cows were reported stolen Wednesday from Reid Road near Kentucky 1389.
• A pickup truck sustained vandalism damage when its driver side mirror was broken off Wednesday in the 3100 block of Dave Cove.
Kentucky State Police
• Matt W. Shepherd, 41, of Island was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
