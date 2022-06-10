The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew D. Martin, 41, of Morgantown was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), theft of identity, receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Aung Myint, 40, of the 800 block of Gardenside Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Ruben Peredo, 40, of Beaver Dam was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A moped worth $1,700 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2100 block of East 19th Street.
• A GMC Envoy worth $4,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1700 block of West 12th Street.
• A trailer worth $4,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1200 block of Omega Street.
• Tools, power tools, two sets of washers and dryers, a gas stove, a steel bath tub, a gas furnace, an industrial gas stove, a small gas stove, a rocking chair, a step ladder, a wheelchair lift, electric wiring and a door worth $12,550 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1700 block of Lee Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A window was damaged Wednesday when a rock was thrown through it at a home in the 7000 block of Boteler Road.
• An AR-15 rifle was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of East Sixth Street.
• A tractor was reported stolen Wednesday from the 4000 block of Windy Hollow Road.
