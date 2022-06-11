The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A bicycle valued at $800 was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Creek Haven Loop Thursday.
• A Taurus firearm valued at $250 was reported stolen Thursday from the 3200 block
of Wandering Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.