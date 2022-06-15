The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Traci A. Howard, 23, of the 400 block of Cedar Street was charged Monday with second-degree hindering prosecution.
• Clint Huskisson, 19, of the 1200 block of West 17th Street was charged Monday with first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.
• Tara L. Pope, 41, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12).
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1000 block of East 16th Street.
• Two comforters worth $200 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2400 block of North York Street.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 600 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A handgun was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 800 block of Cottage Street.
• Prescription drugs and an iPhone were reported stolen Sunday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica Street.
• Cash worth $3,000 was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of Dickey Drive.
