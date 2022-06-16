The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael W. Cronin Sr., 50, of the 200 block of Keystone Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Mary A. Murphy, 23, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Robert N. Maddox, 46, homeless, was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and selling or receiving a vehicle with a removed or altered VIN.
• Tyler Allen, 31, of Hopkinsville, was charged Tuesday with theft from a building over $1,000 but under $10,000.
• A Honda motorcycle worth $6,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 4600 block of Towne Square Court. The theft occurred sometime between May 30 and June 3.
• A Ford Fusion worth $15,000 and clothing worth $200 were reported stolen Tuesday from the 800 block of East Parrish Avenue. The vehicle was recovered.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A Yamaha motorcycle worth $3,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1200 block of East 20th Street.
• A Chrysler 200 worth $3,000 was reported stolen in a robbery that occurred at 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Heartland Crossing. Reports say the vehicle was recovered.
