The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Troy L. Edmonds, 45, of the 300 block of Clay Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A Mercury Milan worth $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1800 block of Frederica Street.
• Mail was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1000 block of Cedar Street.
• Tools worth $1,500 were reported stolen Wednesday in a burglary at Reeise Automotive, 810 Breckenridge Street.
• Two Chevrolet S-10 pickup trucks worth $8,000 were reported stolen Wednesday from the 1200 block of Western Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William D. McKinney II, 50, of the 2600 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gabrial L. Muffett, 31, of Reynolds Station was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
Kentucky State Police
• Nina L. Viscusi-Richard, 31, of the 1500 block of Wrights Landing Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
