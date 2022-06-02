The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeremy T. Frizzell, 49, of the 1000 block of Worthington Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Rebecca J. Hindman, 38, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from the 4200 block of Yewells Landing West.
• Prescription drugs of undetermined value were reported stolen Monday in the 700 block of Tamarack Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Mark A. Anderson, 31, of Utica was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 2800 block of Veach Road.
