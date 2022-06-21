The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua W. Bristow, 40, of Owensboro, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lucas Domingo, 20, of Owensboro, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, no operators moped license.
• Justin W. Langevin, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, failure to wear seat belt, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
