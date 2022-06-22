The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Juan Domingo-Lucas, 20, of the 3000 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Stephen L. Haught, 19, of Utica was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery, in connection with a Monday armed robbery at Quality Quick convenience store, 1211 Breckenridge St.
• Michelle D. Kisselburg 57, of Fordsville was charged Monday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A laptop computer was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Sunrise Drive.
• A house sustained about $2,000 to $2,500 in vandalism damage Monday in the 7200 block of Julia Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Ivan E. Garrison Jr, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue was struck by a unknown vehicle at 6:55 p.m. on Kentucky 144 near U.S. 60. Reports say Garrison and passenger Kicky L. Spicer were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Witnesses told police a passenger vehicle pulled out and struck the motorcycle, then fled the scene.
Kentucky State Police
• Geth A. Butler, 40, of the 600 block of Daviess Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Meko Levels, 29, of Evansville was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle). first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
