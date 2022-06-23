The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Desmond M. Griffith, 24, of the 1200 block of West Fifth Street was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Terry J. Jenkins, 40, of the 100 block of Martin Way was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
• James L. Davis Jr., 67, of the 2000 block of West Ninth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Damian M. Fields, 27, of Livermore was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Kelly J. Kemble, 40, of Mortons Gap was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gregory N. Kimmel, 54, of the 1700 block of Park Plaza Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Jeep Patriot worth $11,000 was reported stolen June 16 from West Second Street.
• A Yamaha motor scooter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1600 block of Tamarack Road.
• Prescription drugs of undetermined value were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3800 block of Rudy Martin Drive.
• A dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range and freezer worth $3,150 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2200 block of Skaggs Court.
• Two VCRs, a disk changer and 28 cigars worth $100 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Ohio Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Dodge Neon was reported stolen Tuesday from the 500 block of Office Lane. The vehicle was recovered.
• Various items including a video game system, keyboards, web camera and recording devices were reported stolen Tuesday from a storage unit in the 4200 block of Benttree Drive.
• Mail was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace.
