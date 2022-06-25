The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brittany M. Johnson, 30, of the 900 block of Hall Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Linzy J. Sauer, 26, of the 7300 block of Griffith Station Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Troy Canary, 49, of the 900 block of Crane Pond Road was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• A router, a laptop computer and a watch worth $740 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1200 block of West Parkdale Drive.
• Merchandise worth $1,743 was reported stolen Thursday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederica St.
