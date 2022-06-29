The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Clifford G. Nutter, 59, of the 1100 block of Cedar Street was charged Monday with first-degree burglary and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Jason W. Wood, 42, of the 400 block of West Main Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and giving an officer false identifying information.
• Tools and bicycles worth $1,100 were reported stolen and a vehicle suffered $250 in vandalism Monday in the 2200 block of McConnell Avenue.
• A home suffered $1,000 in vandalism Monday in the 2600 block of East Victory Court.
• A motorcycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen Monday in the 100 block of East Second Street.
