The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeremy J. Cruite, 31, of the 1800 block of Wink Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Sean T. Harvey, 41, of the 400 block of Geary Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tehryon T. Cocker Sr., 22, of the 600 block of Manchester Loop was charged Wednesday with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Dustin D. McCubbins, 31, of the 1000 block of Mariana Drive was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault.
• Gianna Gamble, 23, of the 1500 block of Roosevelt Road was charged Wednesday with possession of a defaced firearm, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William N. Woodham, 45, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and tampering with physical evidence.
• Roofing shingles were reported stolen Wednesday from the 6600 block of Blue Ridge Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.