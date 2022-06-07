The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Banner J. Ingle, 42, of the 900 block of East 13th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael A. Hall Jr., 42, of the 700 block of Walnut Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Crystal L. Massie, 36, of the 300 block of Whittier Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Keith L. Case, 44, of Philpot was charged Sunday with first-degree burglary.
• Nothing was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of West Seventh Street.
• A guitar, an Apple Watch, two tattoo kits, keys and two tablets worth $1,025 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary in the 1300 block of West Second Street.
• Cash worth $2,000 was reported stolen in a Friday robbery on Orchard Street near West Seventh Street.
• Nothing was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 300 block of Martin Way.
• Binoculars worth $200 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2400 block of French Street.
• A Chrysler Town and Country worth $2,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 1300 block of Bluff Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brian K. Stewart, 40, of the 600 block of Poindexter Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
