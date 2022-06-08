The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James D. Maxwell, 54, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Monday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Case K. Lewis, 45, of the 3400 block of Woodlane Drive was charged Monday with first-degree burglary.
• Brooklyn L. Johnson, 21, of the 100 block of Werner Avenue was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• Cash and a trailer worth $2,500 were reported stolen Monday from the 3700 block of New Hartford Road.
• A refrigerator worth $1,800 was reported stolen Monday from the 2100 block of Ottawa Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Jeremiah S. Keller, 43, of the 700 block of Jackson street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
