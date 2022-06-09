The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• An iPad, chainsaws, tools, a bicycle and a battery charger of undetermined value were reported stolen Tuesday from the 800 block of Canterbury Road.
• A motorcycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 200 block of East 25th Street.
• A logsplitter, leaf blower, weed eater, tools, chainsaw, wrist watch and power washer worth $2,010 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 400 block of West Ninth Street.
• A Honda motorcycle worth $10,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 900 block of Moreland Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 3900 block of Warehouse Road.
