The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brian L. Bloomer, 44, of the 1900 block of Graham Lane was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert L. Boswell, 25, of the 700 block of Glenn Court was charged Monday with first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Five vehicle radiators were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary in the 300 block of Breckenridge Street.
• Cash worth $3,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1900 block of Wyandotte Avenue.
• Fifty packs of face masks worth $150 were reported stolen Friday
from Humana, 100 West Third Street.
• A dumpster worth $1,500 was reported stolen Friday from Lincolnshire Apartments, 723 Pennbrooke Ave.
• Two catalytic converters worth $1,400 were reported stolen Friday from Audubon Area Community Services, 1416 West Ninth St.
• A safe worth $500 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 600 block of Greenbriar Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dylan S. Vickers, 20, of the 2000 block of Hall Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Jamie Bickett, 45, of Philpot was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.