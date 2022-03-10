The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Caley R. Polston, 21, of the 600 block of Hathaway Street was charged Tuesday with unlawful access to a computer and theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
• Tori M. Orman, 24, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Marc A. Turner, 52, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Issah W. Bailey, 33, of the 1700 block of 1700 of the East 22nd Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Sharlise G. Barakat, 51 of Fordsville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shelton W. Simpson, 26, of Springfield was charged Tuesday with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified, enhanced).
• Justin M. Hellman, 41, of the 600 block of West Highland Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christina M. Thompson, 56, of the 300 block of Crabtree Avenue was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.