The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Bruce A. Hamilton, 40, of the 2000 block of Cullen Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ashley Moorman, 38, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jesse D. Henry, 54, of the 1100 block of Oglesby Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew G. Douglas, 30, of the 100 block of Partridge Loop was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12).
• David A. Hicks, 32, homeless, was charged Wednesday with kidnapping of a minor, kidnapping of an adult, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing/evading police and first-degree promoting contraband.
• A Chevrolet Camaro worth $2,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1400 block of Triplett Street.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of North York Street.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a March 5 burglary at a home in the 600 block of Orchard Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Sarah A. White, 37, homeless, was charged with third-degree assault (police officer).
Kentucky State Police
• George A. Cravens, 48, of Utica was charged Wednesday with first-degree sexual abuse (victim under age 12).
