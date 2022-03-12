The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jordan M. Payne, 32, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Alyssa A. Allen, 26, of Danville was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua W. Bristow, 39, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Michael J. McDonough, 37, of the 2300 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Tanisha R. Shemwell, 29, of Henderson was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
