The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kendra A. Thompson, 27, of Central City was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Ciara N. Dykes-Reynolds, 27, of the 3400 block of Arlington Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A rape was reported Monday on Sycamore Street. Reports say the victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:44 p.m. Sunday on East 25th Street near Bolivar Street. They were a car driven by James F. Stowers, 58, of the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue and a sport utility vehicle driven by Hannah M. Koller, 28, of the 4100 block of Mason Woods Lane. Stowers was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 11:30 a.m. March 8 on West Ninth Street near Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Bernard Marks, 85, of the 4600 block of Roman Park Drive and a sport utility vehicle driven by Carl L. Hanley, 40, of the 500 block of St. Ann Street. Hanley was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Valerie L. Luck, 23, of Calhoun was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
