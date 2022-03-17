The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher G. Gilstrap, 37, of Beaver Dam was charged Tuesday with possession of synthetic drugs (second of subsequent offense).
• Brandon G. Mattingly, 39, of the 1800 block of Asbury Place was charged Wednesday with fraudulent insurance acts ($10,000 or more) and first-degree criminal mischief.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A rape was reported Tuesday. The alleged rape occurred in mid-January on East 20th Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joseph S. Lee, 57, of the 1900 block of East 10th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Mary K. Lee, 42, of the 1900 block of East 10th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen Tuesday from the 6900 block of Jamie Lane.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 4900 block of Sturbridge Place.
Kentucky State Police
• Steven R. Brown, 23, of the 2600 block of West Sixth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Chavonne N. Thomure-Stanley, 41, of Beaver Dam was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
