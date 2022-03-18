The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jordan K. Shemwell, 26, of the 4100 block of Rudy Martin Drive was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary.
• David C. Whitaker, 35, of the 1400 block of Independence Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jessica A. Dockery, 27, of Calhoun was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Avery N. Green, 25, of the 4200 block of Hawthorne Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Virgil K. Stewart, 36, of Calhoun was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
• Michael S. Edge, 33, of the 2100 block of Dickey Drive was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert W. Burden, 40, of the 2000 block of Ghee Avenue was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Marcus D. Dykes, 20, of the 2500 block of West Sixth Street was charged Wednesday with possession of matter depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
Kentucky State Police
• Greg A Rafferty, 42, of the 1400 block of Parrish Avenue was charged Wednesday with second-degree rape (intellectual disability), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
