The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua C. Bradley, 21, of the 2000 block of West Third Street was charged Friday with first-degree sodomy (victim under age 12).
• Robert A. Brooks, 29, of the 600 block of Greenbriar Street was charged Friday with theft of identify.
• Stephen M. Honeycutt, 31, of the 400 block of Ninth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Nathan L. Meerdink, 29, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua L. Welch, 40, of the 7200 block of Juliana Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Stacey L. Whittaker, 46, of Horse Branch was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.